What Victoria’s top roads cop says is behind the ‘alarming’ spike in motorcycle deaths

53 mins ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Victoria’s top roads cop says there has been an “alarming” spike in motorcycle deaths on Victoria’s roads.

On Wednesday alone, a motorcyclist was killed and another two were left fighting for life after three separate collisions.

Six motorcyclists have died on our roads this year.

Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing, Libby Murphy, says she’s “alarmed”.

Speed is believed be a factor in many of the deaths.

“There appears to be an overrepresentation of speed involved in motorcycle collisions,” she said.

“The greater the factor of speed the more likely they are to die or get life threatening injuries, and that’s coming to fruition unfortunately.”

Assistant Commissioner Murphy says “older males” are overrepresented in the recent spate of motorcyclist deaths.

“Slow down. Don’t speed when you’re on a motorbike,” she said.

