What Virgin Australia’s collapse means for your Velocity points

Those with Velocity frequent flyer points should brace for the prospect of losing them, consumer advocates have warned.

The program has been frozen for the next month after Virgin Australia entered administration.

“I expect after that four weeks they might freeze them a bit longer,” Jodi Bird, travel guru from CHOICE consumer advocacy group, told Neil Mitchell.

Mr Bird said any prospective buyer of the airline should do whatever they could to keep the points valid, given their value, but those with unused points could ultimately be left high and dry.

“I think that is possible, yeah,” he said.

“Hopefully that won’t be the case.

“I don’t think that would be in the interests of keeping the value of that business, so from a business point of view I suspect they’ll do their best to keep that business going.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings