Barbie dolls generated their best sales growth in two decades during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently written off by many as outdated and sexist, the toy that first launched in 1959 became a go-to item for parents during 2020.

“Toys were a really important part of 2020,” Jacinta Whitehead, Marketing Director at Mattel Australia & New Zealand, told Tom Elliott.

Picture by Getty iStock