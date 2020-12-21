3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

What we know about the highly contagious new mutant COVID strain

41 mins ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for What we know about the highly contagious new mutant COVID strain

Countries across the world have closed their borders to English travellers in a bid to stop a new strain of coronavirus which has swept across the south of England.

The new strain is believed to account for 60 per cent of new COVID-19 cases reported in London.

Two travellers from the UK who arrived in NSW have been found to carry the mutated strain of the virus, but it has not been linked to the Northern Beaches outbreak.

Director of the Institute of Microbiology and Infection at the University of Birmingham, Professor Willem van Schaik, said the new strain is not more deadly, but it is more contagious.

“It will not cause more serious illness or cause more deaths when people get infected,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“But it is more transmissible which means it is easier to spread from one person to another.

“It’s very difficult to get any very solid data at this moment because this virus or this new variant has been recognised only very recently, but the epidemiological data in England seems to suggest it is more transmissible.”

Professer van Schaik said there’s no suggestion vaccines will not work against the new strain.

“It does look like the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines and the other vaccines that are in development will work on this variant,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332