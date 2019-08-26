‘What will it achieve?’: Tom questions the ‘climate emergency’ to be declared at Surf Coast Shire

Surf Coast Shire Council will decide on whether they will declare ‘climate emergency’ at a meeting tomorrow.

If the vote is unanimous, it’s expected councils like Moreland and Yarra will follow suit.

Tom Elliott said on 3AW Drive, declaring an ’emergency’ will do “three fifths of bugger all”.

“What will it achieve,” questioned Elliott.

“I think it’s virtue signalling, in that it’s a council saying ‘we think there is a world crisis and we need to stop it’.

“They know all to well there’s nothing they can do to stop it.”

Alex Marshall, Climate activist and candidate in the Surf Coast Council By Election told 3AW Drive the most effective course of action is to call a climate emergency.

“We want people to publicly acknowledge climate emergency and build a strategic plan,” said Ms Marshall.

“It’s about creating action upwards, downwards, sideways and inward.”

