What ‘worries’ Neil Mitchell about Victoria’s Indigenous reconciliation inquiry

In a national first, Victoria has launched a ‘truth-telling’ inquiry into the ongoing effects of colonisation, backed by royal commission powers.

Neil Mitchell says he “hopes” it drives change, but he has some concerns.

“I’m worried we’re about to embark on a multi-million dollar exercise in self-flagellation,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“It’s called truth-telling but what worries me more is it’ll be blame laying.

“I wouldn’t mind all that if it led to one less Aboriginal child being abused, if it led to one less Aboriginal woman being bashed, if it led to fewer Indigenous people being locked up, if it led to an improvement in infant mortality, if it led to longer lifespans for all Indigenous people, if it led to less substance abuse and unemployment.

“Not every Indigenous person fits any of those categories but there’s too much of it all, any black leader will tell you that.

“That’s what we need to address, not an exercise in blame and historical failure.

“A more practical approach might be more social workers, more doctors, more projects for work, all of those sorts of things.”

Press PLAY below for more from Neil Mitchell.

Gunditjmara man and member of the First Peoples Assembly, Michael Bell, says he “welcomes” the inquiry.

“I think you’ve got to see where you’ve been so that we can move forward,” he said.

“Intergenerational trauma is intergenerational!

“It stopped people from growing.”

Press PLAY below for more.