What you can and can’t do under the stage three COVID-19 shutdown

6 hours ago
3AW News

While Premier Daniel Andrews has repeatedly stressed that Victoria’s lockdown rules are simple, confusion about what is allowed has persisted.

So, Victoria’s Department of Health has put together a comprehensive guide on exactly what you can and can’t do under the stage three COVID-19 shutdown.

Some of what you CAN do:

  • Move house
  • Coffee with ONE friend is okay, but only if you do it while exercising
  • Pick up take-away food
  • Hire a house cleaner if you are physically unable to do the cleaning yourself
  • Stay at your own holiday home
  • Do volunteer work
  • Children who are cared for in a shared custody agreement may continue to travel between multiple homes

Some of the things you CAN’T do:

  • Go on holiday (other than to a holiday house which you own)
  • Gather in groups of more than two (except if they are members of your household)
  • Visit pubs, bars nightclubs and hotels
  • Visit swimming pools
  • Visit places of worship
  • Use playground equipment

The current COVID-19 stage three restrictions will remain in force until at least midnight on 13 April. They will be extended if necessary.

Individuals who fail to comply with the COVID-19 restrictions are liable for fines of up to $20,000, while businesses face fines of up to $100,000.

The full Health Department document outlining what you can and can’t do is available HERE.

