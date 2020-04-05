While Premier Daniel Andrews has repeatedly stressed that Victoria’s lockdown rules are simple, confusion about what is allowed has persisted.

So, Victoria’s Department of Health has put together a comprehensive guide on exactly what you can and can’t do under the stage three COVID-19 shutdown.

Some of what you CAN do:

Move house

Coffee with ONE friend is okay, but only if you do it while exercising

Pick up take-away food

Hire a house cleaner if you are physically unable to do the cleaning yourself

Stay at your own holiday home

Do volunteer work

Children who are cared for in a shared custody agreement may continue to travel between multiple homes

Some of the things you CAN’T do:

Go on holiday (other than to a holiday house which you own)

Gather in groups of more than two (except if they are members of your household)

Visit pubs, bars nightclubs and hotels

Visit swimming pools

Visit places of worship

Use playground equipment

The current COVID-19 stage three restrictions will remain in force until at least midnight on 13 April. They will be extended if necessary.

Individuals who fail to comply with the COVID-19 restrictions are liable for fines of up to $20,000, while businesses face fines of up to $100,000.