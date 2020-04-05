What you can and can’t do under the stage three COVID-19 shutdown
While Premier Daniel Andrews has repeatedly stressed that Victoria’s lockdown rules are simple, confusion about what is allowed has persisted.
So, Victoria’s Department of Health has put together a comprehensive guide on exactly what you can and can’t do under the stage three COVID-19 shutdown.
Some of what you CAN do:
- Move house
- Coffee with ONE friend is okay, but only if you do it while exercising
- Pick up take-away food
- Hire a house cleaner if you are physically unable to do the cleaning yourself
- Stay at your own holiday home
- Do volunteer work
- Children who are cared for in a shared custody agreement may continue to travel between multiple homes
Some of the things you CAN’T do:
- Go on holiday (other than to a holiday house which you own)
- Gather in groups of more than two (except if they are members of your household)
- Visit pubs, bars nightclubs and hotels
- Visit swimming pools
- Visit places of worship
- Use playground equipment
The current COVID-19 stage three restrictions will remain in force until at least midnight on 13 April. They will be extended if necessary.
Individuals who fail to comply with the COVID-19 restrictions are liable for fines of up to $20,000, while businesses face fines of up to $100,000.