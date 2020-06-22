What you can expect from Sam Newman after he was ‘cancelled’

Sam Newman says he’s unfazed by the fact he’s “probably unemployable” and he won’t be tempering his opinions after his mutual split with Channel 9.

If anything, Newman has promised to be more forthright.

“I only used to be reticent about some of the things I did because I didn’t want to actually bring the station into too much disrepute,” Newman told Neil Mitchell on Monday.

“But now I’m not on air any more I feel I can say exactly what I want to say.”

Newman said he would continue to rally against activists who were “taking us for a ride”.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings