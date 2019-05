There’s been a big boom in Australians shopping online, with $27.5 billion spent on goods last year.

It’s a jump of 24.4 per cent on the previous year.

Ben Franzi from Australia Post said it was simply due to the fact shopping online had become easier.

“We’ve had a couple of big trends with buy now, pay later,” he told Ross and John.

