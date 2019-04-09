What’s behind the rise in the ‘flexitarian’ diet

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably aware of what a vegan is after Monday’s protests in the CBD.

And you’re probably familiar with vegetarians, too.

But what about a flexitarian?

Ross and John spoke with Cale Drouin on Wednesday, a plant-based food consultant and restaurateur.

Flexitarians are people who sporadically eat vegan, dropping their meat intake for both health and environmental reasons.

He says they play a key role in increasing the sale and quality of vegan foods.

“The mainstream is what drives change,” he explained.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast