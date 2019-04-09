Advertisement
What’s behind the rise in the ‘flexitarian’ diet
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably aware of what a vegan is after Monday’s protests in the CBD.
And you’re probably familiar with vegetarians, too.
But what about a flexitarian?
Ross and John spoke with Cale Drouin on Wednesday, a plant-based food consultant and restaurateur.
Flexitarians are people who sporadically eat vegan, dropping their meat intake for both health and environmental reasons.
He says they play a key role in increasing the sale and quality of vegan foods.
“The mainstream is what drives change,” he explained.
