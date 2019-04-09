3AW
What’s behind the rise in the ‘flexitarian’ diet

43 mins ago
Ross and John

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably aware of what a vegan is after Monday’s protests in the CBD.

And you’re probably familiar with vegetarians, too.

But what about a flexitarian?

Ross and John spoke with Cale Drouin on Wednesday, a plant-based food consultant and restaurateur.

Flexitarians are people who sporadically eat vegan, dropping their meat intake for both health and environmental reasons.

He says they play a key role in increasing the sale and quality of vegan foods.

“The mainstream is what drives change,” he explained.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

Ross and John
News
