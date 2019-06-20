What’s delaying safety upgrades on dangerous stretch of road

VicRoads says the recent deaths of two people on a dangerous part of Ballarat Road has delayed safety upgrades.

There are no traffic lights or pedestrian crossings on the 2.5 kilometre stretch between Ardeer and Sunshine.

Three intersection upgrades have been on the table for 18 months, but VicRoads CEO Robyn Seymour told Neil Mitchell it could be at least another month before any changes – including lowering the speed limit – are made.

“We need to really understand what caused these latest deaths and make sure the design of the crossings and the infrastructure is actually right so we can take those to government,” she said.

