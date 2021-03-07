3AW
What’s fuelling Australia’s excess salt consumption

9 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Australians are eating almost twice the recommended amount of salt, sparking serious health concerns.

A study from the George Institute for Global Health reveals Australia hasn’t got the message when it comes to reducing salt intake.

Study author, Doctor Kathy Trieu, pointed to one major driver of excess salt consumption — pre-packaged food.

“We currently consume excess salt because it’s in our packaged foods,” she told Ross and Russel.

“The recommended amount is to consume five grams of salt per day, and that’s roughly a teaspoon, however Australians are eating almost double that.”

Excess salt consumption causes high blood pressure, and increases the risk of stroke, heart disease and stomach cancer.

News
