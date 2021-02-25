What’s killing spelling skills in kids

Texting and social media is killing spelling skills in kids, according to the latest research.

An increasing reliance on smartphones and voice-controlled technology such as Siri are also considered culprits.

Literacy expert Dr Jennifer Buckingham told 3AW Breakfast autocorrect was the biggest problem.

Neil Mitchell asked whether it mattered in modern times.

“I think it matters,” Professor Jessica Mantei said.

Picture by Getty iStock