What’s killing spelling skills in kids

4 hours ago
3aw breakfast + 3aw mornings
Article image for What’s killing spelling skills in kids

Texting and social media is killing spelling skills in kids, according to the latest research.

An increasing reliance on smartphones and voice-controlled technology such as Siri are also considered culprits.

Literacy expert Dr Jennifer Buckingham told 3AW Breakfast autocorrect was the biggest problem.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

Neil Mitchell asked whether it mattered in modern times.

“I think it matters,” Professor Jessica Mantei said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

