What’s next: Ross and John farewell a doyen of Melbourne journalism

A doyen of Victoria’s state politics press gallery has called it a day.

Brendan Donohoe filed his last story on Seven News last night after 42 years of journalism and three decades at the TV broadcaster.

The 3AW Breakfast favourite joined Ross and John this morning to recap his career and take a look at Victorian politics through the years.

He described Jeff Kennett as the best source of stories, and explained why he loved election night so much.

And what’s next? Donohoe, husband to 3AW Football commentator Caroline Wilson, was planning on playing a lokt of golf before going overseas, but he has to reassess amid the coronavirus pandemic.

