3AW
What’s on offer at the Italia Festa in Carlton on Sunday

3 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for What’s on offer at the Italia Festa in Carlton on Sunday

Melbourne’s annual Italian Festa is taking over Carlton’s Argyle Square this Sunday

Pizza world champion and founder of 400 Gradi, Johnny Di Francesco, told 3AW Breakfast the festival has “evolved” over the last 10 years. 

“It is a great annual event that brings to light the Italian culture here in Melbourne,” he said.

“We are going to be doing our beautiful margherita that we are extremely famous for and a few other pieces.

“I am also holding a masterclass, teaching people to make neapolitan pizza.

“The quickest way to get in is to register online that will get you straight into the doors.”

To register for the festival click here.

Press PLAY to here more about the Italian Festa that is taking over Carlton.

 

News
