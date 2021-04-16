What’s on offer at the Italia Festa in Carlton on Sunday

Melbourne’s annual Italian Festa is taking over Carlton’s Argyle Square this Sunday

Pizza world champion and founder of 400 Gradi, Johnny Di Francesco, told 3AW Breakfast the festival has “evolved” over the last 10 years.

“It is a great annual event that brings to light the Italian culture here in Melbourne,” he said.

“We are going to be doing our beautiful margherita that we are extremely famous for and a few other pieces.

“I am also holding a masterclass, teaching people to make neapolitan pizza.

“The quickest way to get in is to register online that will get you straight into the doors.”

