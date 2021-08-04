What’s ‘surprised’ Professor Peter Doherty about the pandemic and his concerns about ‘long’ COVID

There was a big listener response to this chat.

Professor Peter Doherty shared his latest COVID-19 observations, his concerns about “long” COVID and answered listener questions.

He also reiterated why you should get vaccinated, and why the coronavirus was nothing like the flu.

“Unlike flu, this virus gets in your blood, goes around in your body and gets to the heart and all your other organs which doesn’t happen with flu,” he said.

Picture by Getty iStock