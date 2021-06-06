3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

When GPs are likely to begin administering Pfizer jabs

14 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for When GPs are likely to begin administering Pfizer jabs

General practitioners have administered the bulk of COVID-19 vaccines across Australia, but they’re currently unable to give the Pfizer jab.

President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, Dr Karen Price, says the “consistent issue” for GPs is “more arms than vaccines”.

“General practices have been doing the bulk of immunisations around Australia. We’ve done over 55 per cent across the country,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“My clinic is booked out four weeks ahead.”

Dr Price says if supply is improved, GPs can step up to ensure everyone can be immunised quickly.

“Last year, in flu vaccine terms, we did six million in six weeks, so if we get the supply we can do it,” she said.

But Dr Price says it may be months before any general practices are able to administer the Pfizer jab.

“We’re told it won’t be until quarter three or quarter four for most of us,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Dr Price on the vaccine rollout

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332