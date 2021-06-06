When GPs are likely to begin administering Pfizer jabs

General practitioners have administered the bulk of COVID-19 vaccines across Australia, but they’re currently unable to give the Pfizer jab.

President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, Dr Karen Price, says the “consistent issue” for GPs is “more arms than vaccines”.

“General practices have been doing the bulk of immunisations around Australia. We’ve done over 55 per cent across the country,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“My clinic is booked out four weeks ahead.”

Dr Price says if supply is improved, GPs can step up to ensure everyone can be immunised quickly.

“Last year, in flu vaccine terms, we did six million in six weeks, so if we get the supply we can do it,” she said.

But Dr Price says it may be months before any general practices are able to administer the Pfizer jab.

“We’re told it won’t be until quarter three or quarter four for most of us,” she said.

