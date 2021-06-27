When the last Dandenong Ranges properties are expected to have power reconnected

Power has been restored to almost all storm-hit properties in the Dandenong Ranges.

Residents were warned hundreds of properties would be without power until July 10, after wild weather caused serious damage to the power network on June 10.

But this morning, according to the AusNet website, only 26 properties are still without power.

The affected properties, in Sassafras and Olinda, are expected to be brought back online by Saturday.