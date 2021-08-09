3AW
When Victoria is likely to reach the vaccine target needed to stop lockdowns

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for When Victoria is likely to reach the vaccine target needed to stop lockdowns

Victoria is on track to reach 70 per cent vaccination by the end of November, and 80 per cent in time for Christmas.

A data analyst who has been tracking COVID-19 in Australia, Anthony Macali, says the numbers are “ramping up quite well”.

“Probably, that’s because of some of the outbreaks recently in Victoria and NSW. They’ve led to a doubling of daily doses so at the moment in Australia we’re getting … close to 1.2 or 1.3 million a week,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says states will move to the next phase of the government’s four-step plan to return to normal when 70 per cent of eligible residents are fully-vaccinated.

Once 80 per cent of eligible residents in a state are vaccinated, Mr Morrison says that will mean the end of most lockdowns.

If vaccine rates in Victoria continue at the current rate for the rest of the year, Mr Macali’s data reveals 70 per cent of Victorians will be fully-vaccinated by November 28, and 80 per cent will be fully-vaccinated by December 21.

“Later in the year, October or November, we’re going to get a lot more shipments of the mRNA vaccines, so Pfizer and Moderna, so that could boost numbers,” Mr Macali told Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below for Mr Macali’s breakdown of the vaccination numbers

