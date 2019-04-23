‘Where am I?’: Burnso’s holiday derailed by a strange bout of temporary memory loss

Burnso’s relaxing holiday in Phuket was derailed when he got a strange phone call from his wife, Monique.

She was sitting outside the hotel they’d had breakfast at, but she couldn’t remember where she was, or how she got there.

A doctor Burnso called to their hotel was concerned Monique may have been having a stroke, so she was rushed to hospital where she had an MRI and blood tests.

“Absolutely no abnormality anywhere was detected,” Burnso said.

Doctors said she had a condition called ‘transient global amnesia’, which is a sudden, temporary episode of memory loss which lasts for fewer than 24 hours and isn’t caused by an underlying neurological condition such as epilepsy or stroke.

3AW caller Michael told Ross and John he’s also had a bout of transient global amnesia.

“We were driving down Flinders Street to go to Geelong to have lunch with a friend, and I just didn’t know where I was suddenly.

“It’s the scariest thing that has ever happened to me,” he said.