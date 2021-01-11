‘Where are the cats?’: Gun-wielding man storms Lost Dogs’ Home in bizarre attack

A man remains on the run after storming a lost dogs home in Melbourne’s outer south-east last night.

A female worker was tied up and held at gunpoint at the Lost Dogs’ Home on Thompsons Road, Cranbourne West at about 11.30pm.

Police say a masked man dressed in military-style clothing pointed a gun at the worker before taking her inside a building and tying her up.

He asked her where the cats were before leaving the room.

He never returned.

The woman was not physically injured and was able to free herself and raise the alarm.

The armed man remains on the run.

