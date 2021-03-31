3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Where are they?’: Neil Mitchell..

‘Where are they?’: Neil Mitchell grills Greg Hunt over Victoria’s vaccination roll-out

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘Where are they?’: Neil Mitchell grills Greg Hunt over Victoria’s vaccination roll-out

The federal health minister has rejected suggestions the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out isn’t working well.

Neil Mitchell has been contacted by multiple clinics saying they’re ready to vaccinate eligible Victorians but the doses simply haven’t arrived.

Some reports suggest less than half of the allocation is actually in Victoria.

Greg Hunt maintains the full allocation is here. So, where are they?

Neil Mitchell asked Mr Hunt that question almost half a dozen times on Thursday and we’re still not entirely sure.

“I think the program is working well,” Mr Hunt said on 3AW Mornings.

“There will always be challenges.

“We’ll be over a million (vaccinations) by the end of next week.

“That’s a very significant number.”

But it’s three million short of the initial March target.

“Can I just reject that figure,” Mr Hunt said.

“We said on the 25th of January, once the global supply chain collapsed, that it couldn’t be done.

“That’s a bit of a myth that is put around.

“We were up front two and a half months ago.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332