‘Where are they?’: Neil Mitchell grills Greg Hunt over Victoria’s vaccination roll-out

The federal health minister has rejected suggestions the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out isn’t working well.

Neil Mitchell has been contacted by multiple clinics saying they’re ready to vaccinate eligible Victorians but the doses simply haven’t arrived.

Some reports suggest less than half of the allocation is actually in Victoria.

Greg Hunt maintains the full allocation is here. So, where are they?

Neil Mitchell asked Mr Hunt that question almost half a dozen times on Thursday and we’re still not entirely sure.

“I think the program is working well,” Mr Hunt said on 3AW Mornings.

“There will always be challenges.

“We’ll be over a million (vaccinations) by the end of next week.

“That’s a very significant number.”

But it’s three million short of the initial March target.

“Can I just reject that figure,” Mr Hunt said.

“We said on the 25th of January, once the global supply chain collapsed, that it couldn’t be done.

“That’s a bit of a myth that is put around.

“We were up front two and a half months ago.”

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)