‘Where the bloody hell are they?’: Lord mayor makes urgent plea for cheap flights into Melbourne

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
City of Melbourne councillors have endorsed an urgent motion calling on the federal government to include flights into Tullamarine Airport as part of its mammoth tourism support package.

Under the existing scheme, 800,000 half-priced flights will be on offer, but the only eligible inbound flights into Victoria are from the Gold Coast to Avalon and Sydney to Avalon.

Lord mayor Sally Capp says it “just doesn’t seem fair”.

“The city of Melbourne is the most impacted city across Australia as a result of COVID-19.

“We’re just asking for our fair share.

“We need more discounted flights to Melbourne. Where the bloody hell are they?”

Ms Capp said she has spoken to federal Tourism Minister, Dan Tehan, about expanding the scheme.

Press PLAY below for more.

