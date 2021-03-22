3AW
Federal Liberal staffer sacked over video of lewd act on a female MP’s desk

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Federal Liberal staffer sacked over video of lewd act on a female MP’s desk

A staffer accused of performing sex acts inside Parliament house has been sacked by the federal government.

It comes after a whistleblower alleged a culture of sexual deviance in Canberra.

A Channel 10 report claimed MPs and staffers regularly performed sex acts in Parliament, in some cases filming themselves engaging in lewd acts in the office of a female MP.

It was also alleged sex workers were routinely brought into Parliament House, with a “meditation room” used frequently for sexual encounters.

The whistleblower said he didn’t believe any laws had been broken, but that the alleged actions did not meet community expectations.

A federal Liberal staffer has been sacked over a video of him performing a lewd act on the desk of a female MP in Parliament House.

In a statement, Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned the “disgusting” behaviour.

“It’s not good enough, and is totally unacceptable,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

News
News
