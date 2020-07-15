Whistleblower exposes gaping holes in Victoria’s COVID-19 contact tracing system

A number of gaping holes in Victoria’s COVID-19 contact tracing system have been exposed on 3AW Mornings.

A confirmed case of the coronavirus at an abattoir at Laverton North has frustrated the Australian Food Group due to a lack of support from the health department for several days.

Australian Food Group executive chairman, Darren Vincent, told Neil Mitchell the worker with the virus self-reported and the company was forced to take matters into its own hands.

“I understand it’s a big department and they’re doing their best and everything but, at the end of the day, the buck has got to stop somewhere,” he said.

