3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Whistleblower exposes gaping holes in..

Whistleblower exposes gaping holes in Victoria’s COVID-19 contact tracing system

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

A number of gaping holes in Victoria’s COVID-19 contact tracing system have been exposed on 3AW Mornings.

A confirmed case of the coronavirus at an abattoir at Laverton North has frustrated the Australian Food Group due to a lack of support from the health department for several days.

Australian Food Group executive chairman, Darren Vincent, told Neil Mitchell the worker with the virus self-reported and the company was forced to take matters into its own hands.

“I understand it’s a big department and they’re doing their best and everything but, at the end of the day, the buck has got to stop somewhere,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332