Who Australians think should get the COVID-19 vaccine first

A survey of more than 3000 people has revealed who Australians think should be the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine when one is found.

The research from the Australian National University found a preference for older Australians to receive the jab first, and a slight preference for women to get it before men.

But Associate Director of the ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods, Professor Nicholas Biddle, said occupation was the factor considered most important by those surveyed.

“Essential health workers are very highly prioritised by the general public, and also non-essential … workers. People who are stacking shelves, driving buses,” he told Ross and Russel.

“The people who had caring responsibilities for children, they were also seen by the general public to receive the vaccine first.”

Professor Biddle says getting the vaccine rollout right will have a huge impact on how many people are willing to get the jab.

“The level of public support for certain restrictions have affected whether they’ve been followed or not,” he said.

“We think that the public support for vaccine distribution is also going to affect the ability to kind of deliver what will hopefully have a large economic and social benefit.”

