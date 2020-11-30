Who Bruce Eva thinks will open for Australia if David Warner is out

With injury casting doubt over whether David Warner will be fit to play in the First Test match against India on December 17, speculation around who will open for Australia is building.

A groin injury has forced Warner out of the remainder of Australia’s short-format series against India, and he is understood to be in serious doubt for the start of the Test series.

If Warner isn’t ready to open for Australia, Bruce Eva says the “obvious answer” is for Joe Burns and Will Pucovski to open.

“It saves Joe Burns, or it ends the conjecture, and it gives Will Pucovski his opportunity,” he said.

“The other guy who is now on the periphery is Marcus Harris.”

Pucovski is yet to make his Test debut, and Burns has played 21 Test matches for Australia with an average of 38.30.

