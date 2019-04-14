Video: Gutless bully kicks Southbank’s balloon busker, runs away

FIRST on the THE RUMOUR FILE

On first viewing, the below seems like another funny viral video.

But it’s no laughing matter for street performer Johnson, who had his Southbank performance ruined by a bully on Friday night.

One for the ‘WHO DOES THAT?!’ files… Our heart goes out to this poor street performer! pic.twitter.com/bUGl0pJrLI — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) April 14, 2019

He was less than an hour into his busking session when a man kicked the balloon in which he was performing.

“Someone just came by and gave me a really big kick, and my balloon popped out,” Johnson told Kate and Quarters on 3AW Breakfast.

“He kicked while I was jumping so I just dropped on the ground.

“He ran away so fast, no one could catch him.”

Johnson has reported the incident to police.