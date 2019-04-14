3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Video: Gutless bully kicks Southbank’..

Video: Gutless bully kicks Southbank’s balloon busker, runs away

2 hours ago
3AW BREAKFAST
The Rumour File

FIRST on the THE RUMOUR FILE

On first viewing, the below seems like another funny viral video.

But it’s no laughing matter for street performer Johnson, who had his Southbank performance ruined by a bully on Friday night.

He was less than an hour into his busking session when a man kicked the balloon in which he was performing.

“Someone just came by and gave me a really big kick, and my balloon popped out,” Johnson told Kate and Quarters on 3AW Breakfast.

“He kicked while I was jumping so I just dropped on the ground.

“He ran away so fast, no one could catch him.”

Johnson has reported the incident to police.

It initially might seem funny, but then you see the hurt and disappointment of the busker as he sits on the ground.
– Stephen Quartermain

3AW BREAKFAST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332