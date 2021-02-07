Who is at fault here?

Ross and Russel want to know who’s at fault here?

The truck ended up hitting a barrier after being forced to brake suddenly on the Greensborough Bypass last month.

The smash was sparked by a car changing lanes quickly ahead.

Police want to speak with the driver of the silver sedan, who may be oblivious to the traffic incident they caused, but drove off from the scene without stopping to exchange details.

Anyone with dashcam or who may have details of the silver sedan that was involved is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

