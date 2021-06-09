3AW
WHO vaccine uptake adviser shares warning about vaccination passports

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for WHO vaccine uptake adviser shares warning about vaccination passports

A World Health Organisation adviser on vaccine uptake says vaccine passports for some activities are “inevitable”.

But she has cautioned against their overuse.

Professor of Public Health at Sydney University, Julie Leask, who is also a WHO adviser, says vaccine passports will help with things like cross-border travel.

“It may be that we’ll have the requirement to show evidence of vaccination or an exemption in order to avoid quarantine, for example, if there’s a state-based lockdown,” she told Neil Mitchell.

But if they’re overused they may harm the vaccine effort.

“It’s better to try and get people to vaccinate voluntarily because essentially if you say you can’t go to … the cinema, or you cant go to the pub unless you’ve got proof of your vaccination, then you potentially create an underclass of people who can’t get the record or can’t get vaccinated for whatever reason,” she said.

“You may even get their backs up even more and they may have been been people who were going to vaccinate.”

Press PLAY below to hear more of Professor Leask’s thoughts on vaccine passports

