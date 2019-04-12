Why “100 per cent athlete” Winx is a once-in-a-generation race horse

One of Australia’s most decorated horses will race for the final on Saturday.

Champion mare Winx will race in the 2000m Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick tomorrow afternoon, aiming for her 33rd straight victory.

Racing.com senior reporter Andrew Eddy said it was “very difficult” not to get swept up in the hype ahead of her last race.

(She’s) a 100 per cent pure athlete,” he told 3AW Drive.

“They look magnificent, they’re so powerful and what she does on a race track takes your breath away.”

Eddy said the aura around Winx means the story is more than just gambling despite the sport’s traditional links with betting.

“Winx almost nullifies the gambling aspect,” he said.

“In the last four years it’s never been about gambling with her because she’s been so ridiculously short in the odds.

“She’s got such a great fanbase not just here but around the world.”

But Tom said he doesn’t understand the “outpouring of emotion” ahead of the mare’s final race.

“I can’t get emotionally invested in an animal running around a track,” he said.

“It doesn’t mean much to me.”

Click PLAY to hear more on 3AW Drive