Why 13 senior specialists have written to Daniel Andrews

Just over a dozen senior specialists have written to the Premier, expressing concern at how Victoria is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have made a number of recommendations, stating their worry about the other health impacts being caused by the harsh lockdown.

“When I speak to quite a number of my medical colleagues, a lot of us are not in agreement with the government concerning how effective the control of the virus has been,” urologist Geoffrey Wells told Neil Mitchell.

“We are quite concerned about the continual stage 4 lockdown and think that perhaps an alternative response is required.”

