Why 3AW newsreader David Armstrong hasn’t been on air since Monday

Many 3AW listeners will have noticed a notable missing voice the last couple of mornings.

Newsreader David Armstrong hasn’t read the bulletins since Monday.

Now, he’s revealed why.

“A decision to have hamburgers mid-Friday afternoon has led us to this,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We’re in 14-day lockdown … because we chose to go shopping at Aldi in South Melbourne during a time that is a tier one designated time.”

David is now isolating at home with his wife and three children — aged eight, seven and 15 months.

“The baby is teething,” he said.

