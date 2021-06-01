3AW
Why 3AW newsreader David Armstrong hasn’t been on air since Monday

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Why 3AW newsreader David Armstrong hasn't been on air since Monday

Many 3AW listeners will have noticed a notable missing voice the last couple of mornings.

Newsreader David Armstrong hasn’t read the bulletins since Monday.

Now, he’s revealed why.

“A decision to have hamburgers mid-Friday afternoon has led us to this,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We’re in 14-day lockdown … because we chose to go shopping at Aldi in South Melbourne during a time that is a tier one designated time.”

David is now isolating at home with his wife and three children — aged eight, seven and 15 months.

“The baby is teething,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear how David Armstrong is coping in 14-day isolation

3aw newsreader David Armstrong

Neil Mitchell
News
