Why a British virologist thinks COVID-19 got so out-of-control in the UK

7 hours ago
Ross and Russel
While the British COVID-19 vaccine rollout is running smoothly, and lockdown is in place, a virologist says there is still a weak link in how the UK is responding to the virus.

Virologist at Warwick Medical School, Professor Lawrence Young, says the lockdown is beginning to bring down daily cases, but more needs to be done.

“We also need to get test, trace and isolate working,” he told Ross and Russel.

“One of the biggest problems we’ve had in England and the rest of the United Kingdom is we haven’t been able to get our test, trace and isolate working, and I think you need that running alongside vaccination,” he said.

But he says the vaccine rollout is “going really well”.

“We’ve now immunised three quarters of everybody over the age of 80.

“It’s a big logistical exercise … but we’re doing a good job.”

