Why a council that declared a ‘climate emergency’ is pushing back against local wind farms

2 hours ago
council watch
Article image for Why a council that declared a ‘climate emergency’ is pushing back against local wind farms

A rural council in western Victoria which declared a “climate emergency” in 2020 is now opposing wind farms being built in the area in a move Tom Elliott says is hypocritical.

But the mayor of Moyne Shire Council, Daniel Meade, said the region was already pulling its weight in regards to climate change.

“We feel, with 400 currently there and potentially another 400 could cover up to 20 per cent of Moyne’s rural land,” he said.

“We think we are shouldering enough of the burden already.”

Press PLAY below to hear the mayor’s defence

council watch
News
