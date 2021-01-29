3AW
Why a country council has moved to fortnightly rubbish collection

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why a country council has moved to fortnightly rubbish collection

Mildura council is the latest Victorian council to implement a fortnightly rubbish collection policy.

Tom Elliott has his theories on why.

“I think this less about trying to reduce landfill, per se, and more about trying to save money,” he said.

But Councillor Helen Healy, Deputy Mayor of Mildura Rural City Council, said that wasn’t the entire reason.

“As a world, we have to think about how much waste goes into landfill and I think the costs are going up in an effort to address the fact that we desperately need to reduce the amount of landfill going in,” she said.

Tom Elliott
News
