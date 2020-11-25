Why a demographer thinks Melbourne’s CBD will soon ‘flip’

Melbourne’s CBD will soon “flip”, with a new gateway to the city emerging, according to a well-known demographer.

Managing Director of the Demographics Group, Bernard Salt, says changing city growth patterns mean the main entry point to the city will soon be on the Docklands fringe.

Melbourne has historically experienced the majority of its growth in the east, but that’s now shifting.

“Most of the growth for Melbourne now and into the future will actually be on the western flank,” Mr Salt told Ross and Russel.

Mr Salt says that means Southern Cross will soon rival Flinders Street as the predominant CBD entry point for commuters.

That means the city will “flip”, with more activity centering around Southern Cross.

“If you double the number, over 20 years, of people coming into the city by rail to a different railway station then that is going to have a spillover effect,” Mr Salt said.

Press PLAY below for more.