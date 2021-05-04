Why a doctor is telling couples to get a ‘sleep divorce’

A British doctor has gone viral after suggesting couples should consider a “sleep divorce” if they want better quality rest.

NHS surgeon Dr Karan Raj made the suggestion in a video posted on TikTok, which has been viewed more than half a million times.

Chair of the Sleep Health Foundation, Professor Dorothy Bruck, agrees sleeping in different beds increases the quality of sleep for many.

“Many people sleep better if they sleep alone, rather than with a bed partner,” she told Ross and Russel.

“I don’t think it’s really about body heat.

“It’s more to do with noises, snoring in particular, and also if you’ve got a bed where you’re disturbed by movement by your partner, that could be a problem.”

Professor Bruck says the older you are, the more likely you are to benefit from sleeping alone.

“As you get older the chances you might sleep better alone increase because our sleep gets lighter as we get older and we’re more likely to snore as we get older, too,” she said.

