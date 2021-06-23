3AW
Why a family-run company is offering extra leave to staff who get vaccinated

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why a family-run company is offering extra leave to staff who get vaccinated

Meredith Dairy is offering its staff two days of paid leave if they choose to have their COVID-19 vaccination.

Julie Cameron, co-owner of the family run company, told Tom Elliott there was a simple reason for doing so.

“It (restrictions and lockdown) is not going to be over until we get everybody vaccinated,” she said.

She said the business had roughly 150 employees and all would be eligible to the extra two days of paid leave.

Press PLAY below to hear Julie explain more

Picture by Getty iStock

