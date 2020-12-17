Why a festive Anglesea mailman has been dobbed in to police

Image: Cam McFarlane/Facebook

A postie bringing joy to Anglesea residents has been dobbed in to police after alleged concern over the safety of his tinsel-clad bike.

Cam McFarlane says his employer, Australia Post, complained to police.

“I had a phone call from our wonderful police here in Anglesea and they said ‘Hey guys, we’ve received a concern from Australia Post’,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“Apparently there’s a little bit of a concern that tinsel might get caught in the spokes of my little bike and might create some sort of end of Christmas, which is, of course not going to happen.”

The bike isn’t used for any official Australia Post business, and does not have any branding, but is used to deliver letters from the North Pole to children at the local primary school.

Mr McFarlane says he believes police are happy with the safety of the bike, and he intends to keep riding it.

Press PLAY below for more.