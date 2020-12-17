3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why a festive Anglesea mailman..

Why a festive Anglesea mailman has been dobbed in to police

1 hour ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Why a festive Anglesea mailman has been dobbed in to police

Image: Cam McFarlane/Facebook

A postie bringing joy to Anglesea residents has been dobbed in to police after alleged concern over the safety of his tinsel-clad bike.

Cam McFarlane says his employer, Australia Post, complained to police.

“I had a phone call from our wonderful police here in Anglesea and they said ‘Hey guys, we’ve received a concern from Australia Post’,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“Apparently there’s a little bit of a concern that tinsel might get caught in the spokes of my little bike and might create some sort of end of Christmas, which is, of course not going to happen.”

The bike isn’t used for any official Australia Post business, and does not have any branding, but is used to deliver letters from the North Pole to children at the local primary school.

Mr McFarlane says he believes police are happy with the safety of the bike, and he intends to keep riding it.

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332