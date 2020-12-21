Why a grieving man in quarantine ran a marathon in his hotel room

An Australian living in the UK who wasn’t able to see his dying father due to quarantine has turned tragedy into a story of hope.

Ash received a call telling him his father had suffered a massive stroke.

He managed to get a flight to Melbourne, but wasn’t able to secure an exemption to see his father before he died.

Grieving and in hotel quarantine, he saw that comedian Adam Hills was running in his hotel room, and it sparked an idea to honour his father.

Yesterday, he ran a marathon in his hotel room to raise funds for the Stroke Foundation.

“I moved the couch and I ran from the front door to the window, and that’s 10 metres, so I did 4220 laps of that,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“At one stage I did get a little bit dizzy.”

Ash got in touch with Adam Hills, who took over the administrative side of the fundraiser, and participated himself, running five kilometres a day.

Together, the pair have smashed their $1000 target, raising more than $16,000 for the Stroke Foundation.

You can donate HERE.

