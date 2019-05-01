Why a growing number of Australians don’t like eating leftovers

Almost a quarter of Australians don’t like eating leftovers at work, a new study has revealed.

And the problem is even worse among millennials.

More than 1000 people took part in the study commissioned by Australian Lamb.

“It’s probably a bit of a first world problem,” Geoff Brailey, Social Researcher at McCrindle, told Tom Elliott.

He said one of the major reasons was many young people didn’t actually know how long food kept for.

