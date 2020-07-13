Why a handful of Pascoe Vale families are getting festive five months early!

PICTURED ABOVE: Ivy, 4, and Sophie Woodburn, 8, out the front of their house (Christmas PJ’s, and all!)

More than a dozen Pascoe Vale families have decided to get festive in the hope of putting a few smiles on faces during lockdown 2.0.

And Ross and John love it!

Angelique Woodburn, one of those involved, told Ross and John she saw a Christmas in July advert on television.

“And I thought that is what we need!” she said.

Some 15 houses on the street have since put up Christmas lights and decorations on and around their home.

Unsurprisingly, it’s led to some sharp questioning from the kids.

“I’ve had to remind them that Santa only does come once a year,” Ms Woodburn said with a laugh.

