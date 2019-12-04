3AW
Why a hospital turned away a six-year-old girl with a broken arm

6 hours ago
rumour confirmed
The Rumour File

A six-year-old girl has been refused hospital treatment after she broke her arm on Tuesday night.

The reason? Her age.

“You’ve Got To Be Kidding” told The Rumour File the girl was taken to The Alfred shortly before 6pm after she hurt herself at nearby Fawkner Park.

Her father was told by a member of staff he needed to take her to the Royal Children’s Hospital because she was under of the age of 16.

The Alfred issued 3AW Breakfast the following statement.

“We were very sorry to hear that this young girl was directed to another hospital for care.”

“While The Alfred’s Emergency and Trauma Centre is not a paediatric emergency department – and isn’t designed for children – our staff should have provided the treatment she needed for a common injury.”

“We have spoken with the family involved, and are following up with the staff member who directed them elsewhere, to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

