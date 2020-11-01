Why a last minute rally blitz is Donald Trump’s ‘best chance’

With Americans set to go to the polls on Tuesday, Donald Trump is in the midst of a rally blitz.

The US President is partway through a 10-rally, seven state campaign in the final two days before the election.

Mr Trump is trailing Joe Biden in the polls, but Washington correspondent for The Australian, Cameron Stewart, says it’s still possible he will win a second term.

“It would have to be the perfect series of wins in every single state for him to do it,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

Mr Stewart said the US President’s rally blitz is “his best chance” of victory.

“What Donald Trump is trying to do with these rallies, is not so much persuade people who are undecided, because, as you say, there are very few of them left in America,” he said.

“What he’s trying to do is get more voters who didn’t vote in 2016 to come out, and he wants a ‘red army’ as he calls them to really, really vote for him heavily.”

Image: Anadolu Agency / Getty