Why A-League sponsor shake-up would come as ‘no surprise’ to Mark Bosnich

Australian soccer is bracing for the prospect of losing its biggest sponsor, with Hyundai reportedly set to walk away from a 15-year affiliation with Football Federation Australia.

But one of Australia’s greatest ever players isn’t panicking about the news.

Mark Bosnich told 3AW Drive he felt it was inevitable on the back of the Lowy family finishing their reign in charge of the A-League.

“I think it was inevitable that sponsors associated with that past would pull the plug,” he said.

“It’d be no surprise to me, given the changes upstairs.”

(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)