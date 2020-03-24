Why a Melbourne woman wants you to put a teddy bear in your window

A Melbourne woman has come up with a novel idea to help spread joy and keep kids entertained while social distancing.

Officer woman Melissa Kleynhans has started a Facebook page urging Melburnians to put teddy bears in their windows, so kids can go on a bear hunt.

“My three-year-old loves to go on a bear hunt and with the whole social distancing, and it’s such a tragic time for our nation, I thought it would be something fun for the community to get involved in,” she told 3AW’s Dee Dee.

Ms Kleynhans said her Officer neighbourhood have embraced the idea, and she wants people in other parts of the city to get involved, too.

“Heaps of children are coming out at random times with their families, going on their little bear hunt and counting the bears,” she said.

“Take the kids on a bear hunt, get them out and enjoying some fresh air, and help us parents out as well to keep our kids a little bit entertained!”

If you take part in the bear hunt, post about it on the We’re Going on a Bear Hunt – Melbourne Facebook page, so parents in your area know where to take their kids!

Press PLAY below for more.