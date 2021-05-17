Why a new CBD drug room would ‘take people off the streets’

Establishing a supervised drug injecting facility near Flinders Street Station would take people “off the streets” and not have the opposite effect, according to drug support advocates.

But Tom Elliott isn’t convinced.

Peter Wearne, chair of the Yarra Drug and Alcohol Forum, told 3AW he supported the rumoured location of the proposed new injecting room.

“If it’s run properly and run as an integrated health service, which is the model it should be based on, then think it take people off the streets of Melbourne, rather than put them on the streets of Melbourne,” he said.

Tom Elliott said that hadn’t happened at North Richmond.

“Yes, it’s always been one of the drug centres of Melbourne, no doubt, but I think it’s actually got worse since in the last few years they’ve opened the facility,” he said.

“I think it’s drawn in more addicts from other areas and with the addicts come the drug dealers.

“If we do the same thing in the CBD, then the same thing will happen.

“It’s called the honey pot effect.”

