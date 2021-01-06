Why a public health expert is ‘horrified’ by crowds at the cricket and tennis

One of Australia’s leading public health experts says he is “horrified” the Third Test is going ahead with spectators.

Adjunct Professor Bill Bowtell said there should be no fans allowed at the Australian Open, either.

“This flies in the face of all we know about the transmissibility of this virus,” he told 3AW Breakfast.

“It is not in the interests of public health.”

He said politicians needed to be “put in their place” over the issue.

“This is all coming from the idea that you can ‘live’ with COVID – you cannot,” he said.

