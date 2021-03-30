Why a quarter of maths teachers struggle to teach the subject

One in four teachers being put in charge of mathematics classes can’t actually teach the subject.

The federal government is hoping to attract engineers, IT experts and accountants to the classroom under a plan to fast-track professionals into schools.

Teachers who aren’t trained in science and math-based subjects are being forced to teach those classes due to staff shortages.

Dr Sue Thomson, Deputy CEO of Australian Council for Educational Research, said the government needed to address one key elephant in the room if it wanted to attract people to teaching.

“Why would you drop out of accounting to earn less money and have more time working at the coalface and possibly have to deal with recalcitrant kids,” she said on 3AW Drive.

